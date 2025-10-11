Blake Lively's Proposed It Ends With Us Contract REVEALED! Details On Her 7-Figure Salary, Oscar Bonus, & More!

A contract for Blake Lively’s role in It Ends With Us has been revealed!

According to Us Weekly, Justin Baldoni and his team unsealed court documents on Thursday that they filed in their legal battle with the 38-year-old actress, including an unsigned draft of her contract that exposed her 7-figure salary and hefty bonuses. Get ready for some jaw-dropping details!

A copy of the document, dated May 5, 2023, stated production would start on May 10, 2023, and continue for seven weeks. A majority of the film was shot in New Jersey. Per the deal, Blake was to be paid a whopping $1.75 million in “fixed compensation” for the movie. Damn!

Related: Blake Lively Thinks Travis Kelce Is ‘Manipulative’ — Feels ‘Gaslit’ Amid Taylor Swift Feud!

What’s more, Us Weekly reported she and her team worked out an agreement that she would get 10% of the movie’s gross proceeds. The Gossip Girl alum would also earn millions based on the film’s box office performance and award nominations. Those bonuses include Blake getting $250,000 once the gross theatrical receipts reached an amount equal to three times the “direct cost” of the film, another $250,000 if it achieved another milestone, another $250,000 if it made even more money, and another $250,000 if it made five times the direct cost of the film.

It is not over! The Green Lantern star could also potentially earn $100,000 if she got nominated for an Oscar and $200,000 for a win. However, it caps at $200,000 with the win. If Blake got nominated for a Golden Globe, she would rake in another $75,000. She would pocket $100,000 if she took the prize home. The deal also outlined that she would get $50,000 for a SAG Award nomination and $75,000 if she won. Yeesh! She could’ve made major bank off the movie! But unfortunately for Blake, she didn’t get nominated for any awards!

When it came to amenities, the contract noted Blake could approve the driver who took her to and from work. Production was also to provide her with exclusive use of a single, pop-out, star trailer, along with customary amenities, for her to use on set in New Jersey. She was to get $1,000 per week for training and meal allowance. During shooting days in Las Vegas, Blake was set to have a private jet that fit her, her four kids, her assistant, two nannies, and her security team. She also asked for $1,500 to cover assistant fees.

And here is where it got inneresting…

Beyond the financial details, the deal included an addendum that would prohibit Blake and any of the producers from pursuing matters related to the film in public court. Instead, People reported that the contract stated they would be required to resolve any issues through confidential arbitration in Los Angeles.

Ultimately, Blake did NOT sign the contract. She and Justin also entered into a very public and nasty legal war over the film over a year later. What are your reactions to the deal, Perezcious readers? Anything you find shocking? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube]