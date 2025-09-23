Private Investigator ARRESTED Trying To Serve Taylor Swift Deposition Papers For Justin Baldoni At Travis Kelce’s Home!

WTF? A private investigator was arrested at Travis Kelce‘s home earlier this month — while trying to serve Taylor Swift deposition papers in the middle of the night!

According to Star, a former cop-turned-private eye named Justin Lee Fisher was “charged with jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood” while he was trying to serve Taylor deposition papers. And this happened at around 2 a.m. local time! What the heck??

Related: Travis Kelce Fined Thousands For ‘Obscene Gesture’ During Game!

Per court papers viewed by the outlet, the reporting person was listed as the head of executive protection for a Nashville-based security firm.

The Leawood Police Department confirmed a man was arrested for trespassing in the Chiefs player’s Kansas neighborhood on September 15, but they wouldn’t confirm his identity. Officers said they were dispatched to a private gated community just after 2 a.m., and the man was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing. Jeez. The individual has posted bond and has been released. He’s due back in Leawood Municipal Court on October 15 for a hearing.

Speaking to Star, Fisher said he wasn’t hurt “besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my [private eye] license.” He declined to say more at this time. But like, why was he climbing over a fence at that hour? How was trespassing doing his job? Hmm.

As Perezcious readers know, this comes at a pivotal point in Justin’s battle against Blake Lively. In fact, just days before this September 15 incident — on September 11 — Baldoni’s lawyers claimed in court papers that the pop star had agreed to sit for a deposition in the case, but only during the week of October 20. So, they were asking for an extension.

The singer’s team then hit back — insisting Taylor didn’t agree to a deposition but was merely providing her availability should she be forced to give one. Per CNN, Judge Lewis Liman ultimately denied the It Ends With Us director’s request, pointing out that “discovery has been ongoing in this case for approximately six months” and Justin’s team “offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift.” They dropped a previous subpoena.

Was the Jane the Virgin lead scrambling to subpoena the Grammy winner in time to get her deposition before time runs out? Maybe the process server showed up at that absolutely ridiculous hour to catch her off guard — they probably assumed she was at home asleep, right? But still, why would that warrant trespassing? Just walk up to the front door!

Mind you, Taylor has also been under heightened security in the last week amid increased threats after Charlie Kirk‘s death and as her stalker has allegedly disappeared after making a chilling comment about her. One day before this incident, she was seen behind what may have been a bulletproof screen at the Chiefs game! So, yeah, having some rando creeping around her fiancé’s home in the middle of the night was not what she needed! (For the record, it’s unclear if she was even home at the time.)

Reactions, y’all??

[Image via NFL on FOX/Variety/NBC/YouTube]