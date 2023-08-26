Legendary The Price Is Right Host Bob Barker Dead At 99

The world has lost a game show host legend.

Bob Barker, the iconic host of The Price Is Right, passed away. He was 99 years old. According to People, his former publicist, Roger Neal, revealed the news on behalf of the television personality’s girlfriend Nancy Burnet. The rep said Bob died of natural causes at his home in Hollywood Hills on Saturday:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us.”

Nancy then said in a statement of her own to the outlet:

“I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed.”

Such sad news. As you know, Bob was the host of The Price Is Right for 35 years before retiring at the age of 87. His last episode on the show was in 2007.

We’re sending out condolences to his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Bob…

