TikTok Star VonViddy Dead At 32

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

TikToker VonViddy, whose real name is Joe Muchlinski, has passed away at the age of 32.

His sister Martha confirmed the news on Monday, taking to TikTok to break the news. She also confirmed her brother “did lose his long battle with mental illness, and he did take his own life.” She added in the video:

“TikTok meant a lot to him. It gave him joy. It gave him something to laugh at and to make other people laugh at and he really appreciated that. Joe fought a really, really long terrible battle with his mental illness. And all we can hope now is that he’s at peace.”

Joe gained a huge following with his original music and comedy skits — more than 170,000 followers. And on Sunday, he scared them all with a chilling final video. Getting very focused on his impending death, he decribed how he wanted to be remembered:

“I want to be remembered as a creator, as a creator of videos that made people laugh and a creator of music. I also want to be remembered as the camp counselor who helped kids to make happy memories. I’d rather not be remembered as an addiction and an alcoholic who put his family through hell. But unfortunately, that’s also part of me. I feel so thankful to have such a following, You guys mean the world to me. All in all, I’ve had a terrific life. I’ve gotten to visit the other side of the world and I’ve made tons of friends from all walks of life. I have nothing to complain about and I have nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you.”

Just heartbreaking. We’re keeping Joe’s loved ones in our thoughts during this tough time.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

