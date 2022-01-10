Watch Fellow TGIF Star Suzanne Somers Learn Of Bob Saget's Passing Live During TV Interview

What horrible news to receive via light morning entertainment — especially when you’re on it!

That’s how Suzanne Somers learned of the death of her fellow TGIF parent Bob Saget. The Three’s Company star was a guest on Australian morning show Studio 10 on Monday morning (Aussie time) when news broke of the untimely passing.

After the hosts delivered the breaking news to the audience, they went right to Suzanne for her reaction. The 75-year-old was as shocked as most of us to learn the news — but quickly shared her connection to the comic, telling the audience:

“I would appear on his show from time to time, because right next door at Warner Bros. was my set for Step By Step, where I starred with Patrick Duffy, and we would go over to the Full House set, and it was kind of this wonderful thing that was going on at Warner Bros. at that time.”

That wonderful thing was ABC‘s famous TGIF TV lineup of hit family sitcoms that struck ratings gold on the unlikely prime time block of Friday nights. In addition to Step By Step and Full House, TGIF included classics like Family Matters, Boy Meets World, Dinosaurs, and Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Suzanne appeared on a Season 7 episode of Full House not as Carol from Step By Step but as herself.

As the news sunk in, the actress got more upset, saying:

“I can’t believe it… He’s so young. That’s just… I’m so, so, so sorry. He was a great guy. Really nice.”

See the moving moment for yourself (below):

[Image via HBO Max.]