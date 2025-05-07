Bodybuilding Champ Dead At 30 -- And His Girlfriend Is Furious Over Rampant Rumors Why!

The bodybuilding community has been rocked with the death of a standout member.

Brazilian bodybuilding champ Guilherme “Gui Bull” Henrique sadly passed away on Monday at just 30 years old. The Paraná Fisiculturismo fitness federation confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Monday:

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of Guilherme, our beloved Gui Bull. We remember with fondness your first firm and dedicated steps at Paraná Bodybuilding, where your passion and talent already shone brightly. Gui Bull wasn’t just an athlete; he was a giant-hearted human being, who radiated energy and inspired everyone around him with his grit and sportsmanship. His journey in bodybuilding was marked by his determination and his love for the sport.”

You can read their full statement (below):

In the wake of the news, his girlfriend Jéssica Belenello set the record straight on Instagram, revealing his true cause of death as “asphyxiation due to bronchoaspiration.” That’s important because, as she writes, there was a lot of “speculation that has been circulating” due to how suddenly he passed away.

Related: Netflix Child Star Millena Brandão Dies After Suffering 13 Heart Attacks At Just 11 Years Old

According to The US Sun, Jéssica did her best to shut down some of the chatter surrounding his demise:

“The cause of his death was asphyxiation due to bronchoaspiration and has nothing to do with the speculation that has been circulating. If you don’t have anything good to say, a word of affection, consolation, or respect, simply keep quiet. Gui is the love of my life. He was an incredible person, full of light, and deserves to be remembered as such. The pain of his loss is immense, and we will treat him with the dignity he deserves.”

Against the threat of legal action, the mourning girlfriend also warned against any further slander:

“We will take appropriate legal action against any offensive, false, or disrespectful comments. Please respect the mourning, the memory, and the pain of his loss.”

Damn!

Before his death, Gui Bull took home five champion titles in Classic Physique and Classic Bodybuilding during his bodybuilding career. He also held a doctorate in biochemistry! Wow!

Our hearts are with his loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Images via Gui Bull/Instagram]