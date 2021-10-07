Bodybuilder George 'Da Bull' Peterson Found Dead In Hotel Room

Professional bodybuilder George Peterson is no longer with us.

According to officials from the Mr. Olympia competition, the 37-year-old — better known as Da Bull — unexpectedly passed away this week in Orlando, where he had been staying to prepare for the upcoming competition, which kicks off Wednesday.

Related: Pregnant Woman & New BF Killed By Her Ex After He Crashed Into Their Trailer

Competition officials wrote on social media:

“It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of George Peterson, a champion on stage and off.”

The cause of the athlete’s death hasn’t been revealed. His body was found by his coach and close friend, Justin Miller, who said Peterson was in great spirits the night before he died.

The next day, however, Miller said Peterson wasn’t answering texts or phone calls, so he grew worried and rushed to George’s hotel room. In the room, Miller found Peterson face down on the floor, cold.

Miller called 911 and performed CPR on his friend, but sadly Peterson couldn’t be saved, as he likely passed several hours earlier.

Our hearts go out to his loved ones.

If you’d like to watch some of his work, here’s a video where he describes some of his routines and strategies at the gym:

[Image via Muscle & Fitness/YouTube]