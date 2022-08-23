Holy Cow, Nicole Kidman Is JACKED! Look At Those Arms!

Forget “Happy Divorced Nicole Kidman“! We’ll never be able to get this image of the Oscar winner out of our heads!

The Northman star posed for a serious of pics for The Perfect Magazine this week, and we are just FLOORED by her physique! We mean, we knew Nicole was keeping it tight at 55, but she is looking absolutely chiseled in marble!

Ch-ch-check out Nicole serving arms for hours on the cover shot (below)!

And that isn’t all! In the spread, posted by Nicole, you also get to see gurl’s rock hard abs as she poses in some very Julia Fox-type denim outfits. We guess despite what hubby Keith Urban sings, blue really is her color!

Yowza! Is Nicole prepping for a role or something? Or is this just a typical Tuesday??

