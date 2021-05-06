Boy Drops Nearly $3K On SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles On Mom’s Amazon Account!

Buying in bulk is great, but one New York boy overdid it just a bit when he purchased almost 1,000 SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles on his mom’s Amazon account, racking up an order close to $3,000!

Noah Bryant (above) recently surprised his family by dropping $2,618.85 on the online superstore, ordering 918 popsicles of the beloved cartoon sponge that were shipped to his aunt’s house.

While it was just an innocent mistake, the 4-year-old’s mom Jennifer Bryant got stuck with the very real bill, as the frozen treats are sadly nonrefundable. So a family friend decided to help out by launching a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of the SpongeBob splurge!

On the page — which went live on Monday — organizer Katie Schloss explained that Bryant, a mom of three, is studying social work at New York University and couldn’t afford the unexpected shopping spree.

Well, Bryant was shocked again when the campaign almost tripled its goal of $2,619, with over $7,000 in donations having poured in as of this writing. She wrote in an update:

“Thank you SO much for your mind-blowing generosity and support. As a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all future donations will go towards Noah’s education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly.”

AH-Mazing! Hopefully the team behind the Nickelodeon cartoon get in touch with Noah, too, maybe even offer him a brand partnership? We’re being totally serious!!

In the meantime, this little guy and his siblings can make a dent through all those cases of ice cream!

[Image via GoFundMe/Nickelodeon]