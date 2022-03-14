Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel & Ben Savage Went On One Date To See If There Were 'Feelings'!!

Eat your heart out, shippers!

If there’s one couple that was our ’90s OTP, it was Cory and Topanga from Boy Meets World. Those two were soulmate level, as proved by their reappearance as happy parents on the Disney Channel reboot Girl Meets World. Like any amazing onscreen couple, we couldn’t help but wonder whether sparks were flying offscreen, too… and luckily, Danielle Fishel is willing to spill the tea!

During her recent appearance at 90s Con, the actress told attendees of the Boy Meets World panel that she and Ben Savage “never dated.” However, that doesn’t mean the they never went on any dates. She revealed:

“There was literally I think one moment where Ben and I looked at each other after we had been working together for like two years and were like, ‘Are there feelings there?’ And then we went out to dinner, and we were like, ‘No!'”

That said, it sounds like the duo were super close. The 40-year-old recalled (platonically) taking her costar to a school dance:

“We had what they used to call the vice-versa dance at our school. They called it that because — in a very misogynistic way — the girls were supposed to ask the boys. So I was supposed to ask somebody, and I asked Ben if he would go with me, and he did. And, actually, this is one of my favorite stories.”

She went on:

“We went to Denny’s and ate food, and they brought us the bill, and we were like, ‘Oh, we don’t have any money!’ I had to keep my purse there as collateral, and we drove to my parents’ house, got money, and then drove back to Denny’s and were like, ‘Thank you so much!'”

To be clear, this was a different dance than her prom, which she famously attended with another ’90s icon:

“I actually brought Lance Bass to my prom!”

So, while Ben and Danielle never had a spark, Cory and Topanga will go down in TV history. Shockingly, though, things could have been very different — because Topanga was never supposed to be a series regular. Will Friedle, who played Cory’s older brother Eric, told the audience:

“She wasn’t supposed to be on forever. And then you came in and killed it, and then it changed the whole show.”

Danielle agreed:

“Yeah, it was only supposed to be, I think, one episode — possibly a recurring — and then she basically became the rest of the show.”

OMG! Thank goodness it worked out that way. We can’t imagine Boy Meets World without its central romance… even if that romance never leaked into real life!

