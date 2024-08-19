Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Danielle Fishel has a scary health update.

On Monday’s episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, the series alum revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. But luckily, she caught it in the early stages:

“I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer. It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion.”

Thank goodness she caught it so early!

The 43-year-old noted that in addition to her husband Jensen Karp, her parents, and her brother, her co-hosts and fellow Boy Meets World alums Rider Strong and Will Friedle were “two of the first people I told the news to.” But she’s keeping a positive mindset:

“I’m going to be fine. I’m having surgery to remove it. I’m going to be on some follow-up treatment. I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days.”

We bet it’s been a whirlwind few days for her, but we applaud her for acting so quickly to stay on top of it! And the TV star urged listeners to do the same:

“The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment. They found it so, so, so early that I’m going to be fine. I hope it will encourage anyone to get in there. If you have to find out you have cancer, find out at stage zero if possible.”

Get your mammograms, ladies! They are life saving! Looking at the near future, Danielle told listeners there may be some changes to the podcast amid her treatment:

“I have some big decisions ahead of me about what I want to do for treatment. I don’t have all the answers yet … [But I] did want to let our dear listeners know. We’re going to try and have it not affect things, but [there are] possibilities we may have to put things on hold depending on what treatments I go through.”

Whatever she needs to do to get healthy! Rider called the news “mind boggling,” adding, “Right now, my wife and I know four people — four friends — who are dealing with breast cancer.”

It’s scary how common it is… That’s why mammograms are so important! Will added:

“For men, too, prostate exams and colonoscopies … don’t put them off.”

Seriously! Health is wealth! Speaking directly to Danielle, he added:

“We’re so glad you didn’t [put it off] because you are going to be fine. You might have some sucky days, but we’re here for you.”

We’re sending all of our strength and healing energy Danielle’s way! Share your support in the comments down below!

[Images via Danielle Fishel/Instagram & Boy Meets World/Disney Plus]