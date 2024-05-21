Olivia Munn Recalls What 'Guardian Angel' Cancer Doctor Told Her That Ultimately 'Saved' Her 'Life'!

Olivia Munn is continuing to open up about her cancer battle.

As Perezcious readers know, the actress first revealed her scary diagnosis in March, once a lot of the battle had been fought. She’d already undergone a double mastectomy after learning she had Luminal B breast cancer. She also had a hysterectomy and oophorectomy to surgically remove her uterus and ovaries. And she underwent a round of egg retrieval in hopes of having one more child with John Mulaney (alongside their 2-year-old son Malcolm).

So much has happened since this diagnosis — and it’s all because of a “guardian angel” doctor who “saved” her life!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 43-year-old recalled the moment her doctor discovered her health issue. She’d gone in for a routine appointment when she shared that she got “genetic testing back” and was “negative for BRCA.” If you carry the gene, you’re significantly more likely to get cancer one day, so not having it was great news.

But this is when her doctor suggested she do a lifetime risk assessment test as well. She did — and found she had a 37.3% chance of developing breast cancer at some point (which is considered “high risk”).

Per the doctor’s orders, Olivia then had an MRI and an ultrasound to get to the bottom of this — which ultimately revealed several cancerous lumps in her right breast. After all these tests, the X-Men: Apocalypse star was called into her doctor’s office for the dreaded appointment to find out if it was cancer. She recalled the emotional meeting, in which her doc told her:

“I wanted you to come in and see me in the office because I wanted to look you in the eye and tell you you’re too young to have this much cancer in your breast. And you have a baby at home, and I need you to be aggressive because one is right by your lymph nodes and we need to move fast.”

And it’s that tough love that ended up being such a game-changer!

Olivia agreed to the double mastectomy, and thank goodness she did because, in the process, they found cancer in her left breast and a “tangerine-sized section” of early-stage developing cancer somewhere else in the area. Because it was the “same type” of cancer as her original diagnosis, it could’ve been a very serious problem down the line if it continued to go undetected! The Magic Mike alum mused:

“She literally saved my life. She’s my guardian angel.”

Whoa! So incredible! See her share this and more (below):

Can you imagine if her doctor had never suggested that risk assessment test?? Things could be so different for Olivia and her whole family! But now, because she listened to the medical professionals and faced this cancer battle head-on, she can move forward with more confidence and maybe even grow her family one day!

[Image via Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube & Olivia Munn/Instagram]