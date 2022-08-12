Brad Pitt Has A ‘S**t List’ Of Movie Stars He Refuses To Work With Ever Again!

Brad Pitt has been in dozens of movies since he started his acting career way back in 1987. Over his three and a half decades in the industry, he’s worked with literally hundreds of actors. Given those numbers, there are bound to be a few co-stars he didn’t get along with.

But Brad has taken it a step further than holding a grudge. According to Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the 58-year-old actually has an honest-to-goodness “s**t list”!

After calling him a “humble and gracious human being,” the 32-year-old, who plays Tangerine to Pitt’s Ladybug in the frenetic action film, revealed to Variety over the weekend:

“He is in a new chapter of his life, I think. He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time. You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the s**t list.”

People aren’t always going to get along on set! But an IRL “s**t list”? We wonder how long he’s been compiling it… And more importantly who’s on it??

We can’t help but notice he hasn’t worked with Shia LaBeouf since that tank movie Fury. And aside from his abuse lawsuit, Shia also infamously violated Olivia Wilde‘s “no a**holes” policy. Hmm.

If you were hoping for Aaron to spill the tea on who his scene partner refuses to share the screen with, we hate to break it to you, but mum was the word on that. We guess we could tell who’s on the “good” list at least — just look at who he’s worked with multiple times: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, Quentin Tarantino… But the “s**t list” will have to remain a mystery.

One person we’re pretty sure the Fight Club star wouldn’t work with on a project again? His ex-wife and two-time co-star Angelina Jolie. Considering these two have been in the middle of a nasty legal battle for years, most recently over their French winery, it seems unlikely they’d ever get back on good terms enough to collab on another movie. Which is a shame because they were great together in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Just sayin’.

Who else do you believe is on the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

