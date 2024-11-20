Brad Pitt Thinks Angelina Jolie Brought Knox Along For Red Carpet Appearance To ‘Push His Buttons’

Did Knox Jolie-Pitt’s recent red carpet appearance carry a deeper meaning than an innocent momma-son date?? That’s what Brad Pitt believes, according to an insider!

On Sunday, Angelina Jolie was accompanied to the 2024 Governors Awards by her 16-year-old son, who we RARELY ever get to see. And the duo looked dashing as ever! See (below):

But was Angie’s choice of date less sweet and more strategic? Or does someone think so anyway?

Related: Britney Spears ‘Never Gave Up Hope’ On Working Things Out With Son Jayden

On Wednesday, an insider told Page Six Knox’s father believes Angelina purposely brought the teen as a way to “push his buttons” after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the ex-spouses’ Château Miraval case going to trial. The insider dished:

“Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards. So he really questions her motive for bringing Knox.”

Orrrr, maybe they really were just enjoying a rare night out together?! And it’s not like they scheduled the Governors Awards!

Besides, a separate source told the outlet it was actually Knox’s idea:

“Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side. He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course she was thrilled that he wanted to be there. She couldn’t be more proud of him, and they had a really memorable evening together.”

So Brad’s teen son was secretly trying to push his buttons? Nah. We hope Brad doesn’t actually think this way because this feels WAY paranoid.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Nicky Nelson/MEGAWENN]