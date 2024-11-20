Britney Spears 'Never Gave Up Hope' On Working Things Out With Son Jayden

Britney Spears always clung on to hope that she’d reunite with her babies one day! And that hope was fulfilled!

As we’ve been following, the Toxic singer’s younger son Jayden James Federline has returned to El Lay after moving to Hawaii with his dad Kevin and brother Sean Preston last year… He’s officially 18 now and can make his own decisions — so one of the first was to extend out an olive branch to his estranged momma! We’ve heard she was SO excited to hear from him after going without contact for a year… but we now know she never lost faith.

An insider told Page Six on Tuesday:

“Despite being apart for such a long time, Britney has never stopped loving her boys and she never gave up hope on a reconciliation with them.”

Awww! Nothing is stronger than a mother’s love! We’re still yet to hear about any interactions between her and eldest Sean Preston, 19, but for now, she’s overjoyed to be hanging out with Jayden James again. The source dished:

“It made her so happy to spend one-on-one time together and just hang out.”

Getting that time to bond with her son was apparently “a dream come true for her.” SO sweet! The insider added:

“Seeing Jayden for the first time in a really long time was wonderful for Britney.”

We bet! She apparently got to “spent a lot of time with him talking and laughing”:

“It was really nice for Britney to enjoy quality time with her son.”

We love that for them! As for what the future holds, the insider noted the Circus singer is “hopeful their bond will continue to grow and she’ll be able to spend more time together with both of her boys.”

We’re hopeful for her!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

