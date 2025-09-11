Bradley Cooper Still 'Terrified' Of Marriage Commitment MONTHS After Reports Of Gigi Hadid's Ultimatum!

It’s put up or shut up time!

Just a few months after Gigi Hadid reportedly gave her boyfriend Bradley Cooper an ultimatum to ask her to marry him or else, it sounds like he hasn’t taken any steps to get there. In fact, if this new report is to be believed, it sounds like he is dragging his feet as long as possible!

So, there’s no question that these two — who have been romantically linked since 2023 — are in it for the long haul together. The supermodel is even said to be head-over-heels in love with the A-list actor.

And thus it was no surprise when we reported back in April that the 50-year-old film star and the 30-year-old model momma were moving towards engagement territory at one point. And then right around that same time, other sources put out reports claiming Gigi gave Bradley an ultimatum to get down on one knee and propose OR ELSE. And yet…

According to a new report from Radar Online, sources say Cooper is “terrified” of settling down with Gigi — or anyone.

That outlet’s insider specifically said the Silver Linings Playbook star is “terrified of marriage.” It’s not because he doesn’t love Gigi, tho. It’s because he isn’t sure any marriage can adequately reach his expectations after seeing his own parents’ incredible union. The source explained:

“Bradley’s terrified of marriage. He has an idealistic view of his parents’ marriage, which was rock-solid up until his dad’s death in 2011, so it’s hard for him to take the leap.”

So, like we noted above, it was back in the spring that an old source came forth to that same outlet claiming Gigi had dropped an ultimatum on her man. Per the source from back then, the demand went like this:

“It’s no secret Gigi has been pushing hard for Bradley to propose. She had no intention of being dragged along indefinitely while he waffled and made excuses. Gigi laid it all out and, in a nice but firm way, made it clear what she wanted and that she would walk if he couldn’t commit seriously to her. He knew she would make good on her promise to leave if he didn’t step up.”

That was then, but this is now: still no proposal. No engagement. No wedding bells ringing in the future. Womp, womp!

And to hear this present-day source tell it, Gigi’s momma Yolanda Hadid is now reportedly losing her patience, as well.

The insider speaking in this week’s report said:

“[Yolanda] can see how much Gigi adores Bradley, and she wants to see her girl happy and secure — sooner rather than later.”

Sooner rather than later. But will it come soon enough?! Or at all??

Look, these two have been together for two years at this point. Neither one of ’em is getting any younger, either — especially not Bradley, who’s got 20 years on his partner.

Plus, it’s not like Cooper can’t handle commitment! The Hangover star is the proud papa to daughter Lea de Seine, 8, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. So it’s not like he’s unable to be in it for the long haul when it comes to the things that really matter in life!

And yet, Gigi waits. And waits. And waits. And waits. And… well, you get it.

Reactions, y’all?!?! Drop ’em (below)…

