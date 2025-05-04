Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Finally Go Instagram Official With Steamy Kissing Pic!

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are Instagram official!

On Saturday, the model took to the photo sharing platform to reflect on her milestone 30th birthday, which The Hangover star helped her celebrate! Alongside a carousel of pics of her cake, b-day drinks, mommy-daughter time, and TONS of shots from her star-studded party, the Next In Fashion star wrote:

“I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade x x G”

Related: Inside Sydney Sweeney & Brandon Sklenar’s Undeniable Flirtation At Stagecoach!

She concluded by thanking photographer Ben Rosser for “capturing it so beautifully” … One of the beautiful moments in question being a steamy photo of her and Bradley smooching! The 18th pic in the carousel! See (below):

OMG!

While Gigi and the 50-year-old A Star Is Born actor have been linked since October 2023, this actually marks the first time she’s posted him on the ‘gram! So there you have it, y’all! The couple are IG official now! Between this and the ring it seems like they’re getting pretty serious!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Gigi Hadid/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]