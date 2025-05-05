Got A Tip?

Met Gala

Gigi Hadid Channels Black History On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Gigi Hadid Met Gala Red Carpet 2025

On a night at the Met Gala where the iconic event’s theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, supermodel Gigi Hadid went with… gold.

As you can see (below), Bradley Cooper‘s love rocked a custom Miu Miu gown that fit her body perfectly as she wowed the crowd with this walkthrough:

Now, some fans on social media were calling her out for the gold dress because they thought it was NOT adhering to the Tailoring Black Style theme. But here’s the thing: it DOES adhere!

Gigi opted to honor a Black icon. Her dress is a modern-day replica of one worn by Josephine Baker — an actress from the early 20th century and was the first African-American woman to star in a major motion picture.

Ah-ha! Such a powerful nod to a pioneer! Reactions, y’all?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

May 05, 2025 15:36pm PDT

