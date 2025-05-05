Gigi Hadid Channels Black History On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

On a night at the Met Gala where the iconic event’s theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, supermodel Gigi Hadid went with… gold.

As you can see (below), Bradley Cooper‘s love rocked a custom Miu Miu gown that fit her body perfectly as she wowed the crowd with this walkthrough:

Gigi Hadid is golden as she makes her way to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yfkAaepbwf — WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025

Gigi Hadid is golden as she leaves The Carlyle for #MetGala. ???? pic.twitter.com/yT1A70AELf — E! News (@enews) May 5, 2025

Now, some fans on social media were calling her out for the gold dress because they thought it was NOT adhering to the Tailoring Black Style theme. But here’s the thing: it DOES adhere!

Gigi opted to honor a Black icon. Her dress is a modern-day replica of one worn by Josephine Baker — an actress from the early 20th century and was the first African-American woman to star in a major motion picture.

Ah-ha! Such a powerful nod to a pioneer! Reactions, y’all?

