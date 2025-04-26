Gigi Hadid Sparks Engagement Rumors With Bradley Cooper After Wearing Ring On THAT Finger During Birthday Bash!

Ummm, does Gigi Hadid have some big news to share with the world?!?

On Friday night, the supermodel stepped out with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, for her star-studded 30th birthday party at Le Chalet in New York City. Gigi rocked black leather pants and a white tank bodysuit. For accessories, she wore a gold necklace, earrings, and a bunch of rings on her fingers… including a gold band on that finger! Check out the pictures (below):

Gigi Hadid, 30, wears ring on THAT finger as she and boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 50, attend her birthday bash in NYC https://t.co/VcDUBNVNOc — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 26, 2025

Of course, engagement rumors started the moment eagle-eyed fans noticed the new accessory on her wedding finger! However, neither Bradley nor Gigi have commented to confirm whether they’ve taken this huge step in the relationship! Back in January, a source told People that the couple are “serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step,” one they are not “looking to rush” into. But could Gigi and Bradley have changed their minds since then? They have been together since late 2023, so it wouldn’t be the craziest thing in the world if they got engaged now! Perhaps this was a birthday engagement? Or was this simply a fashion choice to sport a ring on that finger and there’s nothing else behind it?

Hmm…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are Gigi and Bradley engaged? Sound OFF in the comments below!

