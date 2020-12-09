Love & Hip Hop Star Brandi Boyd Livestreams Horrifying Domestic Incident With Husband & Children -- Then Defends Him?

Should we be concerned for Brandi Boyd?

TRIGGER WARNING: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood star alarmed her fans after going live on Instagram during what appeared to be a very scary incident with her husband, music producer Max Boyd (aka Max Lux; pictured above with Brandi), on Monday night, in which she was seen seemingly fending him off.

Explosive audio of the incident only added fuel to fans’ distress. In the clip, which has since circulated social media, it’s believed the couple’s daughter Cadence can be heard hysterically crying in the background as Max appears to bark at his wife:

“Say, ‘yeah I got it’ if you got it bitch.”

OMG!

Next it appears Brandi then keeps quiet as Max yells profanity at her, all while it sounds like the pair are having some kind of struggle. Eventually, it sounds like Brandi can be heard in the distance telling her kids she’s leaving him:

“Last time y’all see him beating on me. Never again will you see your father beat up on me.”

Max doesn’t stop verbally attacking his wife, though:

“You think you[‘re] going to disrespect me to the world, Brandi? Is that what you think? You’re not!”

Just… wow.

Naturally, fans have been begging Brandi to seek help and get space from her husband since the audio was shared online. But in a bizarre turn of events, it appears the couple — who share two children and appeared on season 2 and 3 of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood — are asking everyone to leave them alone.

For her part, Brandi denied that Max got physical with her, sharing on her IG a few hours later:

“I am fine he didn’t touch me I was choking him and fighting him all he did was verbal abuse me back I am sorry for going live I did that to force us to take space knowing he wouldn’t want to argue on live. Please pray for me and my family the devil attacking is so strong.”

Max also denied physically abusing Brandi before making his Instagram page private. He wrote in a series of comments:

“First off f**k y’all I ain’t hit nobody u lame a**mfs second I’ll pop s**t in my crib when ever the f**k I feel like in my 17 year old relationship eat a d**k chat n****s u wasn’t here from jump so fall back.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Brandi alarmed fans. Back in August, the actress raised brows after posting a since-deleted clip of herself crying and rocking back and forth, all while there appeared to be a red bruise on her arm. The TV star never addressed the video.

We really hope Brandi and Max get the help they need, because this does NOT sound like a healthy relationship. What do U think, Perezcious readers?

