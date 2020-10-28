Tamar Braxton Cries While Claiming She 'Never Expected' Ex Boyfriend To Accuse Her Of Abuse (Video)

The case of Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso continues to bewilder.

In a preview clip from Wednesday’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show, Tamar denied her ex boyfriend’s claim that she attacked him in a dispute that took place in September. The Real alum can be heard telling the host:

“I am a survivor of a domestic violence relationship, and not at any point was David and I in an abusive relationship.”

As we reported, Adefeso filed for a domestic violence restraining order against the star in September. He went into more detail during an Instagram Live, alleging Tamar became violent during an argument that broke out while he was driving the WEtv star to a facility for additional mental health treatment.

The 49-year-old told his followers that the Braxton Family Values star assaulted him when he was “driving at high speed” with an unexpected “blow to [his] neck.” He also denied Tamar’s claims that he was the one who assaulted her, and threatened to kill her in a “murder-suicide,” sharing:

“I will never, ever bring myself to attack Tamar, somebody I’ve spent so long with… [but] I’ll speak the truth. I’ve been a victim of domestic violence, of domestic assault. I was attacked.”

Tamar denied these claims during her interview with Tamron Hall, explaining that she voice-recorded the alleged altercation, while Adefeso taped it on video. She shared:

“I voice recorded it. He video taped it. He has a camera in his car.”

Tamar noted that neither the video nor the audio recording showed the alleged abuse; she even called on her ex to release the footage, challenging:

“He has the video tape. He has it. It was in his car. Release it!”

Even if he does, it doesn’t sound like we’ll get a clear answer as to what really happened…

As of now, it’s a case of he-said, she-said — and he’s saying that the incident led him to crash his Rolls-Royce and cause $30,000 in damages. During her Tamron Hall interview, Braxton — who previously credited Adefeso with saving her life — speculated that her ex made his claim because he found her unresponsive in July.

She admitted:

“Now, I have to be real with myself. Is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably. I don’t know.”

Despite their fractured relationship, Tamar still spoke highly of Adefeso, telling the host:

“I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my [7-year-old son Logan]’s best friend as well, they were best friends… It’s just so hard, because through everything else I never expected this from him.”

So sad… and so perplexing!

What do U think really went down here, Perezcious readers? Watch a preview of Tamar’s appearance (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

[Image via ABC/FayesVision/WENN]