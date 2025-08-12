Brandon Blackstock's Obituary Reveals He Had A 'Loving' Girlfriend After Kelly Clarkson Divorce

Brandon Blackstock apparently moved on from Kelly Clarkson before his death.

Perezcious readers know that the 48-year-old talent manager got married to the singer in 2013. The pair were together for seven years until they called it quits in 2020. Their divorce was very public and nasty. But outside of his breakup with Kelly? No one knew much about his personal life over the past few years. The public wasn’t even aware he was battling cancer for the last three years until he passed away on August 7. And none of us knew whether or not he was dating someone… until now!

Related: Brandon Blackstock’s First Wife Breaks Silence On His Death

Brandon didn’t swear off relationships like Kelly did after their divorce. No, he was actually with someone at the time of his death. According to his obituary, Brandon was dating a woman named Brittney Marie Jones in Montana. They apparently were not only partners in life, but also in business. The obituary read:

“After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana. Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.”

Oof…

Not much else is known about Brittney or their relationship at this time.

But his poor girlfriend. We can’t imagine what she must be feeling right now.

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, TODAY/YouTube]