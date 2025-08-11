Got A Tip?

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Official Cause Of Death Confirmed 

Brandon Blackstock's Official Cause of Death Confirmed

Brandon Blackstock‘s cause of death has been confirmed.

According to Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis on Monday via a statement to People, the 48-year-old’s manner of death was determined to be natural causes. The cause of death was confirmed, as reported last week, to be a form of skin cancer known as melanoma. The official noted:

“Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family.”

So sad. He was in hospice. We wonder how long? Was Kelly Clarkson spending all that time with her ex at home? Knowing it was only a matter of time?

On August 7, a rep for his family released a statement to People announcing his heartbreaking passing, expressing:

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The evening before, Kelly postponed her August residency dates because she needed to “be fully present” for her children. Brandon fought privately for so long. It’s devastating he was taken far too soon. R.I.P.

[Image via NBC/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]

Aug 11, 2025 11:30am PDT

