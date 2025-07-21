Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why Dating Is Off The Table For Her!

Kelly Clarkson ain’t keen on dating these days…

It’s been half a decade now since the Since U Been Gone singer filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, but we’re still yet to see her with a new man. And it sounds like that’s an intentional decision… Not just a recurring case of bad dating luck!

During one of her Studio Sessions shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas over the weekend, the 43-year-old took a moment between songs to discuss her love life with the audience:

“Dating can be very difficult, which is why I don’t.”

She continued:

“It’s hard anyway; add a spotlight and it’s like a … dumpster fire.”

Yeah, we can’t imagine that would be easy by any stretch of the imagination! Especially when you factor her busy career and two young kids, too! Not to mention how burned she was by Brandon and his alleged shady business dealings as her manager. That would be enough to leave a bad taste in anyone’s mouth!

But… what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right, Kelly??

The American Idol idol appeared on Today with Jenna and Friends back in May, where she admitted she does hope to one day find love again:

“I’m not not looking and I’m not looking. I’m very busy. You get this as a mom. I’ve got to focus right now. There’s a lot of work.”

It’s just a balancing act with her kids’ busy schedules:

“My kids’ schedule I feel like is busier than mine. I’m running from my show to baseball practice and I’m trying to be just there. It’s a lot. My mom will tell me, ‘Look, I was a single mom. I didn’t get to make everything. They’re gonna be fine. You turned out fine.’ … I am just trying to be there as much for them and we’re a cute little unit. I am trying to adult more. So for Mother’s Day weekend I do have a couple shows, but my kids aren’t coming. So I do get to be an adult with my band having drinks and having adult time.”

Only Kelly will know when the right time comes! But one thing we’ve learned is that love usually happens to you when you aren’t looking. So, you know, heads up, girl!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

