Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us Co-Star Brandon Sklenar Says 'Everything Was Really Challenging' -- Joke Or Shade?

Did other It Ends With Us cast members low-key become fed up too? Was it not just Justin Baldoni?

It was originally believed that Blake Lively — and even the entire cast — were feuding with the filmmaker and star. Over what? Well, that is where things get complicated. There are a lot of narratives swirling around, with some saying it all came down to “creative differences” as the 36-year-old actress/producer made changes to the script and wardrobe without ever talking with director Justin or his team. Basically, as sources say, she went behind his back even though HE is the director. And insiders from both sides seem to agree on the narrative that she did take over, much to his chagrin!

Meanwhile, other insiders say the tension between Justin, Blake, and everyone else is his fault as he was “borderline abusive” on set and created an “extremely difficult” work environment. One report even accused him of fat-shaming the Gossip Girl alum and taking a kissing scene with her waaay too far. Yikes! Def not cool if so! Things ultimately became so bad, it’s reported the cast wants “nothing to do with him” anymore. That even includes IEWU author Colleen Hoover! Naturally, all of this made it sound like everyone is Team Blake.

Or are they?

A recent interview with her other love interest Brandon Sklenar has some folks thinking he might not be!

When asked by Access Hollywood about the chemistry and “what made it so easy” for their characters to fall in love on screen, the 1923 actor’s answer? He said he “couldn’t tell you.” He then added:

“We didn’t really talk about it.”

However, Blake chimed in to reply (and fish for compliments):

“You could tell her. You could say really nice things about me.”

But no, dear readers, he did NOT say “nice things” about her — not at first anyway! Brandon responded:

“I’m just a really good actor. You know? I’m a really good actor. Everything was really challenging with Blake.”

Damn!

While Blake laughed off the comment, she also fired back:

“He had a mirror. It was weird. It was off camera.”

Brandon then joked he finds “it way easier to look at myself when I’m acting” before adding:

“Honestly, we just got really lucky. We didn’t really even talk about it all that much. We just fell into it, and it worked. You’re lucky when you have that as an actor when you just kind of click with someone on a certain frequency and you’re present with one another and you trust them and they trust you. It’s just this kind of beautiful syncopation.”

Hmm. It was a windy road, but he eventually got to saying he felt like he could trust her, that they were clicking. Check out the interview (below):

Of course, there is always the chance Brandon was just joking with those initial comments, but it definitely didn’t come across that way for a lot of fans. Social media users in the comments of the TikTok video believe he was completely serious! Others are also convinced he is “so done” with all of it! See (below):

“Her asking for a compliment and him completely ignoring and going ‘it was challenging’ sent me” “He’s dropping so much subtle hints” “‘I’m a really good actor’ is the biggest diss like what?! “I’m a really good actor. Subtle yet epic” “Poor Brandon he’s like I’m so done!” “the body language with every person involved in this movie is freaking insane. the energy is soooo off with all of them.” “‘Everything was very challenging’ he’s so done”

What do you think? Was what Brandon said just a joke? Or was he trying to hint that Justin was not the only one who had troubles with Blake on set? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Variety/Access Hollywood/YouTube]