Sharna Burgess Admits It’s 'Hard To Imagine' Life Before Brian Austin Green In Adorable Birthday Tribute!

Another turn around the sun!

Sharna Burgess celebrated Brian Austin Green’s birthday on Thursday by posting the most adorable Instagram! Sharing a series of photos, starting with BAG relaxing in a hot tub to flashback pics of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum as a child (sent in by his very own momma), the actor’s girlfriend couldn’t help gush about her hunky new man on socials!

Captioning the passionate post, the Dancing with the Stars performer said of the 48-year-old:

“Mushy Instagram posts aren’t really your thing… but they are definitely mine so…”

Related: Megan Fox Shares How She REALLY Feels About Sharna Burgess!

Get ready for the mush in 3…2…1! The Australian continued:

“You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was. I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right.”

OMG! That is so freaking sweet, but it only gets better! The 36-year-old added:

“Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and I’ll celebrate your existence today and all days, In all the ways, always. I love you, HAPPY FRICKEN BIRTHDAY!!! Cute as hell from birth and you only keep getting better. You deserve everything you’ve ever wanted, dreamed of, or needed. I know there is so much exciting stuff ahead for you, and I can’t wait to witness it.”

The IG post (above) wasn’t the only gift Megan Fox’s ex received either! On Sharna’s IG Story, the couple announced they were headed to “dive with Great Whites for the first of many crazy adventures together.” A gift the ballroom dancer was definitely second-guessing now as she teased:

“What the f**k was I thinking.”

LOLz!! That’s sure to be an adventure of a lifetime!

Related: Amy Winehouse’s Alleged Female Ex-Lover Claims Singer Was Struggling With Her Sexuality

Late Wednesday night, the dad of four also hopped on social media to wish himself an early b-day by sharing the first few presents he had received from his family, including a “World’s Greatest Father” trophy and Jaws board game (which seems very fitting considering his upcoming dive!). See the cute selfie (below)!

AH-mazing!! We hope it was a fantastic birthday, Brian!!

From the sounds of it, things couldn’t be going better for this couple — and it’s only been months since the El Lay native split from the Transformers actress! Guess that just proves some things are meant to be! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Sharna Burgess/Instagram & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]