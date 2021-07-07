Megan Fox Shares How She Feels About Brian Austin Green's Girlfriend Sharna Burgess!

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are getting pretty serious.

After his breakup with Megan Fox (who ran straight into the arms of Machine Gun Kelly), BAG played the field a bit, having notable flings with Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise. But now he’s settled down with the Dancing with the Stars pro. The pair started dating in December 2020, and they’ve already made some big moves — like sharing a family vacation with his three young kids.

Related: Megan Talks Being Perceived As ‘Shallow Succubus’, Relationship With MGK

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared a photo from the Disney World getaway on Instagram, capturing a sweet kiss with the caption:

“It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with. “

Wow! That’s a pretty intense sentiment! But it isn’t the first time that the Masked Dancer judge suggested his relationship with Sharna is “different from anything [he’s] ever experienced before.” And unsurprisingly, his GF responded in kind, commenting:

“There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you “

But guess who else replied… his ex-wife! And how does Meg feel about the gushy PDA?

Pretty good, it turns out! She wrote:

“Grateful for Sharna “

Aww, that’s nice. Though we guess if you leave your husband for another man, whom you describe as your love-at-first-sight twin flame, it’s probably best to be supportive when your ex moves on. We’re just glad all the drama between them is water under the bridge.

Previously, a source for Entertainment Tonight shared the Transformers star’s feelings on the actor’s new romance:

“She doesn’t really care who Brian dates, but she has her standards set high for anyone that meets or is around her kids.”

Well, clearly Sharna has met those high standards. In fact, in her IG Story from Disney, one of the boys (Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, or Journey, 4) can be heard excitedly calling:

“Sharna, look at this!”

Related: Previously — Sharna Burgess Praised Megan for Raising ‘Wonderful’ Kids

So cute… seems like they’ve really bonded. But while the dancer expressed some awe at being at the amusement park for the first time, she also shared this loved-up message on her grid:

“Even at Disney World you’re all I see. I could never get enough of you. ♥ Pandora was pretty epic tho”

Damn. These romantic gestures are getting more and more impassioned. Throw in a vial of blood, and they may soon rival Megan and MGK! LOLz! But seriously, we’re just glad everyone is happy and getting along in this newly blended family.

[Image via Sharna Burgess/Megan Fox/Instagram]