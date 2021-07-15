Amy Winehouse’s Alleged Female Ex-Lover Claims Singer Was Struggling With Her Sexuality

An alleged former lover of Amy Winehouse‘s revealed how the artist struggled with her sexuality, all this coming out nearly 10 years after her tragic death.

According to Metro, an upcoming BBC Two documentary called Reclaiming Amy unveils a relationship the iconic singer allegedly had with a woman during her younger years. It features many of her closest friends, including Catriona Gourlay, who opened up about her love for Winehouse. Specifically, she spoke on the “undefined” connection she had with world-famous soul crooner for several years:

“When I was 19/20, I’d already been in a long-term relationship with a girl at this point, so I knew who I was. She [Amy] used to write notes while I was sleeping, ‘You were the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen,’ and ‘How can you look as beautiful asleep as you do awake?’”

However, Gourlay claimed the fling left the Rehab hitmaker baffled by what her intense feelings for another woman meant:

“Our relationship was so unique, undefined, we just loved each other very much, and what I took from it, knowing her, is that she was confused about what it made her. When you have something that is so undefined for years, it’s hard because it’s the thing that I think is so fundamental in understanding her and the things that did trouble her.”

She then referenced a moment when Amy even poked fun at her sexuality in an interview, saying:

“I’m not a lesbian until I’ve had three sambucas.”

As fans may know, the jazz performer entered an on-again, off-again relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil for a few years before marrying him in 2007. The former couple had a tumultuous affair that soon spiraled out of control after the two were photographed bloodied and bruised from an alleged fight. Amy divorced him in 2009 and later dated director Reg Traviss.

In the documentary, Catriona hinted that the public only saw the relationships that negatively impacted the songwriter’s life before her death, explaining:

“Perhaps people don’t realize there were other relationships in her life where someone really did love her and care about her and would have done anything in their power to make her happy.”

Sadly, though, the star had suffered a very public battle with addiction and mental health struggles throughout her rise to superstardom and passed away due to alcohol poisoning in her North London home in July 2011. You can take a look at the trailer for the new movie, which premieres on July 23 (below):

[Image via Hottwire.net/WENN & BBC/YouTube]