Brian Austin Green Says He’s 'Never Experienced' Anything Like His Relationship With Sharna Burgess Before!

Someone’s smitten!

Brian Austin Green is opening up about his 10-month relationship with Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, and it sounds like this love story has only just begun!

Chatting with People about his lovely lady on Tuesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recalled the moment he met his girlfriend, sharing (below):

“We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together. I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome.”

After his split from estranged wife Megan Fox last year, BAG admitted meeting the Australian “was something I’d never experienced before in my life.” Not only because they began dating in the strangest of circumstances, but because they hit it off immediately!

“On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before.”

And then sparks flew when they shared their very first kiss! The actor gushed:

“I wasn’t sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass.”

Very cute! The 47-year-old certainly isn’t bluffing about caring about Sharna’s “moral compass.” Both stars have partnered with the #Search4Smiles campaign sponsored by trueheart.com, in which every search on the website will benefit a non-profit providing free cleft palate surgeries and essential services for kids around the world! AH-mazing!!

On this important cause, The Masked Singer contestant added:

“This is one of those issues that we could have a solution to in our lifetime.”

His 35-year-old GF chimed in, noting:

“I’m very passionate about it and I’m excited to do this with Brian as well because one of the things we connected on is helping others, so it’s so beautifully aligned that they came to us. We feel like we can really make a difference.”

But while helping other kids is certainly important to him, it seems Green is also focused on his own family. He shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with the Transformers lead, as well as Kassius, 19, with his ex Vanessa Marcil. Reasonably, a lot’s been happening in their personal lives as a result of BAG’s dramatic breakup from Fox, as he acknowledged:

“In the past year and a half, going through the divorce and the pandemic and everything I’ve been through, it really changed my moral outlook on the world.”

Rather than solely invest time into his new romance, the producer has made sure to be there for his mini-mes, saying:

“For me, with the kids, I can make sure they really have a good sense of other people around them and what’s important in the world. It’s not only my job to shape them, but they are who they are. It’s most important for me to raise them with morals and teach them what I’ve learned as far as what feels good and what’s responsible.”

[Image via Brian Austin Green/Sharna Burgess/Instagram]