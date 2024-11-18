Brianna Chickenfry Threatens To Release Video Of Alleged Zach Bryan Abuse After He Taunts Her With Cat Pics!

Got A Tip?

Brianna Chickenfry is NOT happy with Zach Bryan!

As Perezcious readers know, the Barstool Sports star has called out the country musician for emotional abuse after their relationship ended late last month. And now there’s more! Last week, he started posting pictures of the cat named Stump that Brianna claims he stole “out of spite” amid the breakup — and she’s pissed about it!

In a since-deleted TikTok video posted on Sunday, the BFFs podcaster threatened to release a video of the Pink Skies crooner allegedly abusing her if he continued to flaunt the cat online. She said:

“If this man posts this f**king cat one more time, then I’m gonna post videos of you whipping s**t at my face. So can you stop f**king posting my cat and rubbing it in my face.”

WTF?!

That goes way beyond just emotional abuse! Why would he ever do that? So gross and disturbing! The 25-year-old’s boss Dave Portnoy slid into the comment section eager to see the receipts, writing:

“Post it!!!!!”

LOLz! He’s trying to give us what we all want! However, Brianna took a different course of action by replying:

“I’ll just send to u.”

As mentioned, this comes after Zach posted a selfie of Stump sitting on his shoulder late last week. He also recently shared a snapshot of the cat sitting in his guitar case while on tour with him. See (below):

Zach Bryan Seemingly Taunts Brianna Chickenfry By Posting Pic With Cat She Says He Stole
(c) Zach Bryan/Instagram
Zach Bryan Cat Pics Brianna Chickenfry Upset
(c) Zach Bryan/Instagram

It’s never easy to lose a pet amid a split, and knowing how silent the musician has been about all the other allegations, his decision to suddenly post pics of Stump after Brianna’s been vocal about her heartbreak does come off shady. No wonder she’s annoyed!

We wonder if she’ll ever drop the alleged abuse videos?! Hmmm. Considering she already deleted this TikTok, it’s unlikely. But if Zach keeps playing with fire, she might get heated enough to leak s**t!

Thoughts??

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Image via Brianna Chickenfry/Zach Bryan/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Nov 18, 2024 07:00am PDT

