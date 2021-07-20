Ahh! Bridget Moynahan Spotted On Set Of Sex And The City Revival!! Everything We Know About Her Return As Mr. Big's Ex-Wife!

The secret’s out!

Bridget Moynahan, who starred as Natasha (AKA Mr. Big’s second wife) on Sex and the City, is making her return in the revival! How do we know?! The actress was already spotted on set filming for the highly-anticipated HBO Max series, And Just Like That…!

Footage of Moynahan was captured by Gregory Littley on Instagram Monday, showing the 50-year-old on the SoHo set exiting a black car while holding a bag and entering a nearby building. So far, her storyline is unclear, especially since the Blue Bloods alum was not spotted with any other actors at the time. See the proof for yourself (below)!

EEEP!!! Fans everywhere should be SO excited to see the star featured — but also maybe a little nervous, depending on who their favorite ship is! Natasha’s bound to cause some serious drama between Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) since the trio was known for their memorable love triangle during the OG series. Those who are into spoilers already know there will be plenty of drama where those lovers are concerned!

[Image via Derrick Salters/MEGA/WENN]