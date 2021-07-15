Sex And The City Reboot Script Details Leaked! Get The Deets On The Big Twist!

[SPOILER WARNING!!!]

[obviously…]

[Seriously, if you don’t want any details about the premise of the Sex and the City reboot, turn back now!]

We don’t want to say we called it — you know how we hate to toot our own horn — but we may have hit the nail on the head with one of our predictions about the upcoming Sex and the City reboot.

And Just Like That… has begun filming, and you may even have already seen set photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and her co-stars old and new around NYC. But while a picture may be worth a thousand words, you know what’s worth just as much? A thousand actual words. Especially when they’re typed up in screenplay format.

Details from the script of the highly anticipated HBO Max show have leaked. It isn’t much, but it’s enough to reveal a big twist. And by that of course we mean a Big twist.

According to Page Six, when the show begins, Carrie Bradshaw has changed with the times, evolving from just a newspaper columnist into a relationship podcast host. Sounds about right given the changes to the media landscape in the decade plus since we’ve seen seen our girl.

But here’s the shocker…

[One last SPOILER warning…]

Carrie and Big are DIVORCED!

In a partially leaked scene, Carrie is having dinner with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and — in place of Samantha — her GBF Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson). And she’s complaining about not being in a good place following the split! She asks:

“Wasn’t I doing well before this? … I was taping the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?”

Yes, all apologies to fans of Mr. Big (Chris Noth), but it seems we’re picking up after an offscreen breakup and jumping straight to the fighting over finances.

Fans will know that reference to wives PLURAL is because the character was married twice before Carrie — including to Tom Brady‘s ex Bridget Moynahan — so honestly, it can’t be that much of a shocker. It’s also true to life that sometimes what you think is your happily ever after is just a step along a different journey than you expect. (See: Charlotte’s marriage to Trey!)

It also sounds like it wasn’t Carrie who ultimately pulled the trigger. Elsewhere in the scene when Stanford’s chair is being hit repeatedly by a door, she quips:

“Let me switch seats with you. I’m used to getting slammed from behind.”

Ouch! Again, we can’t say we’re too surprised. When there was question over whether Noth would even be returning, we guessed this might be happening.

Besides, as far as many fans are concerned there’s still unfinished business with Aidan Shaw. John Corbett has already spilled that he’ll be on several episodes. Hmm…

Are YOU excited for a newly single Carrie to take on New York as a divorcée??

