Sex And The City Revival Unveils Trio Of New 'Powerhouse' Female Cast Members!!

And Just Like That… Sex and the City fans everywhere have a lot to freak out about because it’s time to meet the new women hitting the streets of New York City alongside Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte!

On Wednesday, HBO Max revealed the names of three new “powerhouse” women joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in the highly-anticipated series, as well as teased what we can expect from their characters!

For starters, The Green Knight‘s Sarita Choudhury (left inset) joins the crew as Seema Patel, “a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker.” Hmmm… That could be very interesting if her story’s anything like the real estate agents we’ve come to know on reality TV!

Nicole Ari Parker (middle inset) of Empire will be portraying Lisa Todd Wexley, “a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian.” Love that!

Lastly, The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman (right inset) is bringing her acting chops as Dr. Nya Wallace! Yup, a doctor, who also just happens to be a “brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor.”

Wow! Our minds are spinning over how these unique ladies will fit in with the women viewers have already spent years getting to know and love! Not dishing much more on the characters or plot, executive producer Michael Patrick King did tease in a statement:

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family. Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”

As we’ve reported, they’ll join Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez, as well! The actor is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast Carrie frequently appears on! They previously recognized this addition by sharing:

“Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

And King added at the time:

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama — and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

This revival is turning out to have an AH-mazing cast list that’s clearly committed to bringing more diversity to the small screen! That’s worth celebrating!

Hopefully, these exciting new characters (as well as all the fan favorites set to return) make it easier to forget Kim Cattrall‘s absence! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Which character are you most excited to meet when the show premieres? Let us know in the comments (below)!

