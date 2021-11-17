Britney Spears Says She's Considering Having Another Baby, Hints She Wants A Girl!

Now that she’s free, Britney Spears is teasing fans about what’s to come for her post-conservatorship life — and apparently momma has babies on the brain!

On Tuesday, the Toxic singer took to Instagram to reveal that she’s considering having a child with fiancé Sam Asghari, and she’s hoping that this one will be a little girl!

Alongside a black-and-white photo of a barefooted babe on her toes next to her mother, the superstar wrote:

“I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure !!!!⁣”

OMG, yay!

As fans know, this would be Brit’s third kid. She already shares two sons — Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 — with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Related: ‘Furious’ Britney Refuses To See Her Mother Lynne!

Sam, for his part, seems more than ready to put a bun in his lady love’s oven — despite his own self-described shortcomings! Referencing the tyke in the pic Britney posted, the personal trainer wrote:

“I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me #chickenleg”

LOLz!

The post was also unsurprisingly flooded with supportive comments from fans, with users writing:

“I’m so happy that you finally get to decide this for yourself we love you, Britney.” “freed and ready to seed!” “OMG YES. IF YOU WANT A BABY DO IT. DO WHAT YOU WANT. ENJOY YOUR FREEDOM AND KIDS <3” “Baby one more time ”

For those who don’t know, this announcement is particularly momentous because Britney was allegedly forced to take birth control under the restrictions of her 13-year conservatorship. She said in open court earlier this year:

“I have (an) IUD inside of (me) right now, so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children… I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an (IUD) inside of myself so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

We’re so excited Brit’s ready to get her new life started! At this rate, an official pregnancy announcement could come any day now!

Read her full post (below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

[Image via Instagram]