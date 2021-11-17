'Furious' Britney Spears Refuses To See Her Mother, Reportedly 'Didn't Even Let Lynne Into Her House'

Sounds like Britney Spears really meant it when she told her mom to go “f**k” herself!

According to Page Six, the indisputable pop princess is refusing to see Lynne Spears after the 66-year-old flew from Louisiana to El Lay in an effort to smooth things over with her famous daughter.

A source told the outlet that things are so bad, Brit wouldn’t even let Lynne into her house shortly before her conservatorship ended last Friday. The insider revealed:

“A few weeks before the conservatorship ended, Lynne flew to Los Angeles to try to reconnect with Britney. But Britney didn’t even let Lynne into her house. She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.”

Apparently the author was trying to see her daughter right around the time the Grammy winner decided to accuse Lynne of being the orchestrator of her 13-year conservatorship.

As we reported at the time, the Toxic hitmaker wrote in a since-deleted Instagram caption:

“[M]y dad [Jamie Spears] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back… she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and [business manager] Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f**k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did.”

To make matters even more awkward, Lynne filed a petition earlier this month requesting over $650,000 in legal fees from the conservatorship battle. In the docs, she requested that Brit’s estate pay her attorneys, whom she claimed to have hired to “help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence.”

Britney’s not the only one in the Spears family to come for Lynne. After the mother-of-three issued a sworn statement in July in support of the superstar’s attempts to remove her dad as conservator, Jamie hit back, accusing his ex-wife of being an absent mother and alleging she was paid $150,000 a year by Britney for her Louisiana mansion.

Jamie’s statement read:

“In stark contrast, it appears that Lynne is the one who is incapable of putting her daughter’s interests ahead of her own. Lynne has not been involved in her daughter’s life for most of the past twelve years. Despite their estranged relationship, the Conservatorship Estate, during the entire duration of the Conservatorship, has paid and continues to pay for the mansion in Louisiana where Lynne lives, including all of her utility bills, weekly maid service, and all maintenance (totaling upwards of $150,000 per year and to date, nearly $2,000,000 in total).”

Obviously, Britney’s free to do what she wants now, so it’ll be interesting — and heartbreaking — to see just how much she’s had to play pretend with those around her in the 13 years she’s had no freedom.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]