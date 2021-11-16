Britney Spears’ Post-Conservatorship ‘Care Plan’ Includes ‘Guidelines’ For Her On How To Make Decisions

New details have emerged about the plan in place for Britney Spears’ post-conservatorship life…

The 39-year-old pop sensation’s former conservator Jodi Montgomery and her medical team have already created a “care plan” or “termination plan” to help ease Brit into her new life. According to People, the plan was submitted to the court before the monumental hearing late last week, which finally ended the singer’s conservatorship after 13 years. In court, Judge Brenda Penny actually stated that the care plan had helped swing her decision in Britney’s favor to terminate the legal arrangement since there apparently were some worries about what the next phase could mean for the singer.

A source previously told People some were concerned for this next chapter in the star’s life since she hasn’t had control over her own decisions since 2008. The insider said at the time that “no one knows if she will be able to care for if the conservatorship is eliminated” before adding:

“It’s going to be difficult for her to create a whole new life after so many years of restrictions.”

However, Montgomery apparently had been formulating a plan since Britney expressed her desire to end her “abusive” conservatorship back in June in the hopes of making sure this process goes as smoothly as possible.

So what does this entail? Well, in the document filed by her attorney Lauriann Wright and obtained by People, Montgomery claims the setup is in “regard to Ms. Spears’ ongoing needs and best interests — just those outside of a Conservatorship.” She also included certain “guidelines” to help her with making decisions. The filing stated:

“Ms. Montgomery would like to ensure that there are guidelines in place for supportive decision-making to help her adjust and transition to life outside of the Conservatorship. The Termination Plan therefore necessarily contains sensitive and private information about Ms. Spears’ medical doctors, conditions and treatment, as well as information related to her minor children.”

Montgomery then stressed that the plan will tackle any “key issues arising from the transition off the 13-year conservatorship.” Additionally, the paperwork asked for the plans to remain sealed and “away from the prying eyes of the public” since it contains confidential information about Britney’s health and her sons, Sean and Jayden. This especially includes her family!

As we previously reported, Montgomery requested that the only people who have access to the full plan are the judge and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, explaining:

“From the history of this case, it is no secret that Ms. Spears has had a contentious relationship with her family, especially her father, Mr. Spears. … Given the history of this case, it is clear that Ms. Spears does not want her medical or other privacy rights invaded by her father or any other party in this conservatorship case.”

Based on everything we’ve learned over this past year, it is understandable that she’d want to keep it away from Jaime and Lynne Spears.

