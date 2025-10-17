Britney Spears Blasts Kevin Federline For 'Humiliating' And 'Angry' Tell-All Memoir Stories

Britney Spears is back at it again.

The Toxic singer has returned to X (Twitter) for more, just one day after she called out her ex-husband Kevin Federline over his memoir You Thought You Knew while also going in on the complex relationship she has with her two sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

In a Thursday afternoon X post that was even lengthier than the original call-out, the Baby One More Time superstar opened up about having a “naive heart,” talked about how she claims K-Fed is “literally attacking me in his interviews,” and covered soooo much more. And at the end of this most recent post, she even name-dropped us! No, seriously!

Okay, let’s dive in. Brit started with a statement about how she has been “threatened or made to believe I’m the bad one as they profit off my pain.” That came up while referencing Kevin’s memoir, discussing the former backup dancer’s alleged anger issues, and reminiscing on everything else that’s gone on in her life:

“To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I’m the bad one as they profit off my pain… Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it’s really interesting. I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews. If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY… no money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that’s what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it’s a different world now… why is HE SO ANGRY…”

Wow.

From there, she went on to reveal how mind-blown she is that Federline is so “convincing” in his book tour promos:

“And what’s scary is he’s convincing. It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you fucking serious… I know his book will sell loads more than mine. If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them. What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine… the boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying.”

Oof. But not content to stop there, Brit also went off about her mother Lynne Spears and the overall difficult relationship the Kentwood, Louisiana native continues to have with her family:

“As my mother cleverly says, ‘oh you’re angry, we just love you so much and wish you were here’ … I’m like, WHAT? You called me one time in 6 years and why didn’t you invite me to my son’s bday in Louisiana in my home for 2 weeks? They get entitled with special secrets as they treat me exactly the way my father used to… yes, they secretly love to cast me out and make me feel completely isolated.”

And then… things turned left. Like, left into the natural world. No, but like, literally the natural word! Read on:

“So, in resolution, guess what I did my friends? I bought myself a miniature green house made of all glass… it has a beautiful stained glass picture above the door… it is the mini house of healing… I do need healing and I’m starting tomorrow on it… nope not growing weed… lavender, rosemary, eucalyptus, and miniature shelves. Freeze your favorite flowers in the refrigerator — I’m serious, the smell stays potent rich and strong. Gardenias are unbelievable, sage, peppermint, chamomile, tea tree — there are so many! I’m gonna get real dirty in there with all the dirt, but I don’t care I’m honestly liberated and so damn blessed it arrived!!!”

Ooookay!

Brit went on from there with thoughts about wanting to “start my own radio podcast,” and more:

“There are so many things to do to heal… I feel like just general contact and communication with people. My birthday wish is not to fly anywhere this year… I want to have coffee, lunch, or dinner with Michelle Pheiffer and Paris Jackson. It is important to look up to people and still believe in humanity, and there are extremely cool beautiful people here. I will start acting, doing real columns monthly not about me stuff. People are never supposed to talk about controversy shocking topics… I might even start my own radio podcast.”

Before she wrapped it all up by calling us out BY NAME!!! Look:

“And thank you to the people supporting my heart right now I know you guys understand it hurts and Perez Hilton you are absolute adorable and you made my heart smile!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Well, okay then!

Ch-ch-check out the full thing (below):

Reactions, y’all?!

Share ’em in the comments (below)…

