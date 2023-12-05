Lynne Spears 'Takes Full Blame' For Estrangement From Daughter Britney Amid Reconciliation Moves

Lynne Spears is doing whatever it takes to mend her relationship with her daughter Britney Spears.

An insider told People on Monday that the 68-year-old is “really making an effort to be in Britney’s life” now. The proof? In case you missed it, Lynne and Britney reunited last week. The momma came to El Lay from Louisiana to celebrate her 42nd birthday, along with the pop sensation’s brother Bryan Spears. Following their “wonderful” reunion, things seemed to be looking up for the mother-daughter duo.

However, Lynne’s recent reconciliation effort does not mean all is well between them yet! They still seem to have to work through a lot to get to a better place in their relationship. The source shared that Britney is (understandably) “still hurt” at how Lynne didn’t step in to help her more during her conservatorship:

“She feels her mom could have done more to help her, but she has very few friends and really needs to just be with family. Her mom does love her. There is no doubt about that. Britney can be very stubborn.”

But Lynne has been “very apologetic to Britney,” the insider noted. She even “takes full blame” for their estrangement! Whoa! The source added:

“Lynne is really making an effort to be in Britney’s life. Britney likes spending time with her. They have a complicated relationship, but it seems they both need each other.”

It is great to hear that things are on the mend between them. Hopefully, this reunion with Lynne — and possibly the rest of her family — will bring some peace for Britney. Lord knows she’s been through a LOT.

