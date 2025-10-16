Got A Tip?

Britney Spears

Kevin Federline Bashes Sam Asghari For... Marrying Britney Spears! Huh?!?

Kevin Federline is not happy with his ex-wife’s ex-husband.

By now, you’ve likely heard the former professional dancer is releasing a memoir titled You Though You Knew, which has already revealed a TON of troubling claims about Brit. And while we know for a fact she’s not happy about it, her ex-husband Sam Asghari, whom she was married to from 2022 to 2024, hinted he wasn’t exactly the biggest K-Fed fan either.

ICYMI, the 31-year-old seemingly criticized Kevin for collecting hefty child support payments from Birt for the better part of the last two decades. While speaking with TMZ after Kevin’s memoir announcement in August, he called him a “professional father.” Read his full quote (below):

“Well, he was a professional father so he would be a great… it would be the first book that’ll tell you how to be a professional father.”

It wasn’t enough to get K-Fed riled up at first, as he claimed he’s “not too worried about what Sam thinks” — but that appears to have changed now.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, which aired on Wednesday, the 47-year-old SLAMMED the much-younger ex:

“I have a hard time even having any kind of respect for Sam because what type of man gets involved in a situation like the one he got himself into with her?”

Ummm, wait, WHAT? Is he seriously bashing Sam for marrying Britney?? Why?? He went on:

“When me and Britney were together, he was probably 10 or 12 years old, so he doesn’t understand where the roots of this thing are. I was with her before all of this happened, right? There was real, true emotion there.”

OK, wait — is K-Fed acting like he knew her back before she was famous?! Because that’s total BS! If anything Federline was with her when she was on top, and Sam dated her during some less successful years. This is a REALLY weird take!

Is he implying Sam didn’t have “true” feelings for Brit? The author clarified:

“There was a real, true relationship there. And I’m not saying that theirs wasn’t, but I’m still looking at him as a man, and you’re judging me as a father, and you’ve never had kids. It doesn’t matter what he says — it matters what my children say.”

Sam also claimed K-Fed moved to Hawaii with sons Sean Preston and Jayden James specifically to extend child support. Responding to that theory, the DJ blasted:

“That is just ridiculousness. Anybody that knows — California governs everything that happened with my kids, my custody, my divorce, all of that.”

You can watch the full clip (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via CBS/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]

Oct 16, 2025 15:25pm PDT

