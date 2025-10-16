Britney Spears' Shaved Head Explained? Kevin Federline Recalls 'Bizarre' Behavior Leading Up To Shocking Moment!

Kevin Federline is sharing his side of one of Britney Spears‘ most viral moments.

In his upcoming new tell-all, You Thought You Knew, Kevin looked back on the time his pop star ex shocked the world by shaving her head.

This was in 2007 amid their divorce, so he had a front row seat. In an excerpt obtained by E! News on Thursday, Kevin alleged the singer had checked herself out of rehab and “showed up at the gate” of his Tarzana, California home, “ringing the bell and shouting a bunch of things that didn’t make sense.” He wrote:

“The only words that came through clearly were: LET. ME. IN. Over and over again.”

The dancer was at home with their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom he was trying to protect from seeing their mother acting so erratically. But the Toxic singer was determined to get inside:

“Then she started climbing the front gate … I stayed inside with the kids, trying to keep things calm. I couldn’t stand to see her like this.”

Ultimately, security guards prevented Britney from entering the home, something Kevin was okay with because she was “in no condition to be around our kids,” he reflected:

“It was the right thing to do. I couldn’t let her see them. They wouldn’t have understood why their mom was looking and acting so bizarrely, and I didn’t want to scare them.”

The 47-year-old alleged Brit Brit went straight to a nearby hair salon — and thus unfolded the chaos we all remember. He wrote:

“When the stunned stylist turned her down, Britney took matters into her own hands, grabbing an electric clipper and shaving her own head. Eventually, she drove down the street to a gas station.”

Wow. It was directly after not being able to get in and see her sons? Inneresting. He continued:

“That’s where things escalated, the infamous ‘umbrella incident’–when she grabbed an umbrella and started swinging it at the paparazzi. They were having a field day. The photos from that moment wound up everywhere–her shaved head, the wild look in her eyes.”

It validated everything Kevin had been feeling, as he recalled it was the “exact energy” the musician had displayed at their home. He said:

“Seeing those photos later, I thought: This is what I was dealing with.”

Oof.

It was a difficult time for Britney, of course — and something she’s been honest about in her own memoir, though she certainly had a different take on it! In 2023’s The Woman in Me, the 43-year-old said it was her way of taking back some control:

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

Ultimately, Britney was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold and later put under a strict conservatorship for years after a string of erratic behavior at the time. It was clearly a really challenging time for her…

These days, Britney and her reps have already hit back strongly at this new book and all the negative allegations coming from it.

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

