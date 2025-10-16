Britney Spears Goes OFF On Kevin Federline's 'Lies' -- And Opens Up About 'Complex' Relationship With Her Sons

Britney Spears has had it up to HERE with Kevin Federline — and now she’s CLEARLY letting the whole world know how she really feels!

While her ex-husband is busy with the promo push for his book You Thought You Knew, and all that entails, the pop superstar just took to X (Twitter) on Wednesday night to share her thoughts about the whole situation. And even though K-Fed’s book itself has definitely been a headline-grabber of late, Brit is (slightly) less focused on the stories within those pages and more focused on something much more serious: her fractured relationship with the ex-couple’s sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

But first, the Toxic singer first took aim at what she called “constant gaslighting” from the former backup dancer by writing:

“The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.”

Whoa.

And then, instead of just focusing on Federline’s alleged behavior towards her or the tales he tells in his book, she spoke up about her sons. Referencing 20-year-old Sean and 19-year-old Jayden, she said:

“Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.”

Ugh.

According to Brit, Kevin’s “lack of respect” towards her throughout the years has not gone unnoticed by the two young men. And in turn, her lack of a consistent relationship with them has played a huge part in the singer’s despair on that front:

“Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available.”

And then, she turned back to Federline.

Calling the stories in his memoir “those white lies in that book,” she concluded with a flourish:

“Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same.”

Wow.

Ch-ch-check out the full post for yourself (below):

She also posted an identical message over on Instagram later on Wednesday night, BTW:

It’s a lot, that’s for sure.

