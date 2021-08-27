Got A Tip?

Watch Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari HILARIOUSLY Compare His Own Level Of Fame To The Rock’s With Hollywood Tour Bus!

It turns out Britney Spears’ hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari got jokes!

On Thursday, the 27-year-old personal trainer shared a video on Instagram where he hilariously compared his own level of fame to Dwayne Johnson’s — and learned that when it comes to The Rock, no one compares. In case you haven’t seen it, the Jungle Cruise star recently surprised a group of tourists in a “celebrity homes and lifestyle tours” bus by pulling up his car next to it and yelling:

“Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?”

And their reactions were priceless! We are talking people screaming and pulling out their phones (typical) to snap a picture.

Johnson sported a grin on his face as he drove away, saying:

“Well, that was fun. It’s a good way to start off my Saturday.”

However, Asghari didn’t exactly have the same experience when he attempted to re-enact the same move. In the video, the actor pulled up to a similar-looking tour bus on some undisclosed street in Beverly Hills and rolled down the window, saying:

“We’re here in Beverly Hills and just wanted to show some love to these guys. Do you guys know where I can find…”

Sam then immediately gets cut off by ONE random woman awkwardly shouting “hey” before continuing:

“Literally, it’s not the same reaction as The Rock got at all. They don’t even know who I am. Do you guys know who I am? No. Absolutely not.”

So cringe but so good!!!! We can imagine the funny moment was a little bit humbling for him, LOL! Swipe to ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Reactions??? Let us know in the comments (below)!

