Britney Spears Shows Love To BF Sam Asghari For Supporting Her 'Through The Hardest Years Of My Life'

If there’s one person Britney Spears can count on, it’s Sam Asghari.

Coming towards what is hopefully the end of a 13-year-long battle for her freedom from the conservatorship, Brit has beef with pretty much everyone in her inner circle — her family, her team, her doctors, etc. We’re still crossing our fingers that the singer will soon be free and able to drop lawsuits against whomever she pleases. But in the meantime, amid all the chaos, we’re glad she has somebody who will always be in her corner: her boyfriend, Sam.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old expressed her appreciation for her man sticking by her side over the last five years. Sharing a snap of the couple on Instagram, she wrote:

“Not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook ! Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star !!!!”

Sam’s main gig has been as a personal trainer (and Slumber Party love interest), but he’s dipped his toe into the acting world in recent years, appearing on the comedy series Black Monday and Hacks. He recently told TMZ he was “coming for” Fast 10, so it’s very sweet to see the Lucky artist supporting his goals. Clearly, these two both lift each other up!

The 27-year-old responded in kind to Britney’s teasing, commenting:

“Yes F that a**hole “

He also posted the pic on his own IG with the caption:

“Caption this Rap album ? “

If we weren’t already aware that the momma of two is very serious about her relationship with Sam, her June court testimony — in which she expressed her desire to get married and have a baby with him — confirmed it. According to a previous source for E! News, the pair have “plans for the future,” and would get hitched “immediately if they were allowed.”

Their first priority is getting the Mickey Mouse Club alum out of her conservatorship, though. And according to the insider, we have Sam to thank for inspiring Brit to speak her truth. They explained at the time:

“Britney feels like the weight of the last decade or so is slowly but surely lifting off of her shoulders. She feels empowered beyond words, and a large part of that is Sam, who empowers her in every way and has been her rock throughout this entire ordeal since she decided to speak up. She is eternally thankful to have him in her corner.”

The source added:

“He has seen her on her darkest days and has been there for her and has tried to help raise her spirits. He has known what the family has done to Britney for years and wishes he could do something to help her. It’s heartbreaking for him to see her upset every day. Sam tries his best to be there and comfort her as much as possible.”

We can’t imagine what these last few months of legal battles have been like, let alone the last decade. We’re so glad Britney has someone she loves and trusts by her side now. It’s so sweet to see the way these two love and appreciate each other!

