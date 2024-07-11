Britney Spears Felt Ex Paul Richard Soliz Was Using Her -- So She Cut Him Off & Brother Bryan Moved In!

Britney Spears pushed Paul Richard Soliz to the curb because he was just using her!

TMZ sources revealed on Thursday that Britney and Paul broke up around three weeks ago — and it was the pop star’s doing once she realized that her former handyman was just using her for her fancy lifestyle and clout. Oof. That sux!

Now that Brit Brit’s seen the light, she’s made it clear to her security guards that Paul is no longer on her entry list for her gated community. So, she’s really done — as if that wasn’t already clear based on her heated Instagram post where she put him on blast and declared herself “single as f**k”!

While breakups are never fun, it sounds like the Crossroads alum is handling it pretty well. She’s reportedly reached out to a bunch of friends to tell them she’s not hurt over the split because she finally realized what was truly happening and cut him off. Plus, she noted that it was her decision to end it. That always makes it a little easier!

Given Paul’s criminal record, her pals are all glad he’s gone, too! A source told Page Six that the Grammy winner’s inner circle is “[relieved] that Soliz is out of the picture after a turbulent relationship.”

As Perezcious readers know, Paul was considered “bad news” and had Brit’s loved ones “concerned” for her throughout the romance, especially after they got into an alleged altercation at an El Lay hotel that left her injured (though she denied the reports). Previously, a DailyMail.com insider also noted that the BF “did not treat her how she deserves to be treated.” The 42-year-old supposedly chose to cut ties with him so she wouldn’t risk her “well-being” and the chance at fully reconciling with her children. Sounds like it’s all for the better then!

But as one man exits her life, another has moved in! But no, it’s not a new beau! That would be fast! As has been evident on social media, the Baby One More Time artist has been spending a ton of time with her brother Bryan lately — so much so that he decided to move in!

TMZ insiders said Bryan moved in around the time of the breakup, but it wasn’t because of the split. He’s been hanging out with the A-lister so much while living nearby, so it just made sense for them to get onto the same property. It’s gotta be nice to have him around amid all this! A nice support system!! Thoughts? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/Brian To/WENN]