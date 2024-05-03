Britney Spears' Friends 'Concerned' After Hotel Fight With 'Extremely Dangerous' Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz 

Britney Spears‘ loved ones aren’t fans of her new boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz!

Page Six source revealed on Thursday night that the pop star’s friends are “concerned” for her well-being after she allegedly got into a nasty fight with her on-and-off boyfriend, who has a criminal record. One insider dished:

“He’s been bad news from the start.”

A second source doubled down, insisting he’s “extremely dangerous.” YIKES!!

As Perezcious readers might recall, the singer was first said to be “getting close” to her former housekeeper back in August amid her divorce from Sam Asghari. You know, he’s one who caused a big cheating scandal ahead of the split! At the time, Page Six heard the 37-year-old was ultimately fired due to his lengthy criminal record, with court docs showing he’s been charged with several crimes over the years, including being convicted of felony possession of a firearm in 2022.

Despite seemingly kicking him off the payroll, the duo have still been linked in recent months, including back in February and, of course, this week when they got into an alleged fight at a lavish hotel in El Lay — where the LAFD was called to help an injured female!

The 42-year-old mother of two didn’t seek medical attention and was actually furious paramedics were called to the scene in the first place (insisting she merely sprained her ankle while attempting to do a leap). She reportedly returned home “safe” with her security — and without Paul, which was probably a relief to her loved ones! Another insider said of the new man:

“[Soliz is] a bad influence on her just as she is moving on with her life, flexing her freedom and moving on from Sam.”

But they urged the “random” hotel fight was “completely unrelated to the divorce just being finalized.” Hmm. The exes reached a settlement the same night the couple was out partying at the hotel, so it’s fair to think tensions might’ve been high because of that and the threesome’s rumored history. But if not, what were they arguing about then?? It must’ve been a touchy subject if the dispute escalated so much!

With all the challenges in Britney’s life these days, we hate hearing she might be getting wrapped up with the wrong people! We hope she heals up and stays safe moving forward!

