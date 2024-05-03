Britney Spears 'Safe & At Home' After Her Disturbing Hotel Incident!

Britney Spears is OK following the shocking incident at a hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, per sources close to the pop star.

Two sources told NBC News she is “safe and at home” after leaving with her security — and without her rumored boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. Phew! The insiders added Britney did injure her foot, as has been reported — but she wasn’t treated by the paramedics when they showed up. But like we said, they say she’s fine after the messy situation.

As we reported, the singer was partying and drinking at the hotel with her beau when police were called to the scene because she allegedly was causing a disturbance. According to TMZ, guests and employees claimed to officers that a woman matching Britney’s description was harassing and threatening people inside the hotel. However, law enforcement was unable to corroborate those claims and left without taking any legal action.

From there, Britney and Paul returned to their room to continue partying. However, their fun night quickly descended into chaos. The couple allegedly got into a loud altercation. Over what? Still unknown. Sources for the outlet claimed Britney started to scream “out of control” in the hallway outside of her room at one point, and the hotel guests and employees called 911 again. By the early morning hours of Thursday, paramedics showed up at the hotel for an unidentified “injured” female in need of help. Hotel staffers claimed to the outlet, though, they less worried about the leg — and more concerned she was experiencing a mental breakdown.

Pictures of the Crossroads actress showed her exiting the hotel looking disheveled with a blanket wrapped around her and a pillow in front of her body. There were no visible injuries. Britney addressed the incident on Instagram on Thursday, confirming she “twisted” her ankle. She then accused the paramedics of showing up at her door “illegally” and said she felt “completely harassed.” That was after deleting her claim the photos were “body doubles.” Oof.

But the most important thing right now is that she’s “safe” after everything. It’s certainly been a rough few weeks for Brit between finalizing her divorce, settling her conservatorship lawsuit, reportedly experiencing financial woes, and now this. That’s a lot to deal with in a short amount of time! So we’re sending her a ton of love right now. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments below.

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram.]