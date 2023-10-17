Britney Spears SLAMS Dad Jamie For 'Repeatedly' Body-Shaming Her During Conservatorship

Britney Spears is putting her father Jamie Spears on blast for the way he constantly body-shamed her during her conservatorship.

In a candid excerpt from her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me obtained by People on Tuesday, the Baby One More Time singer opened up about the alleged way she was treated by her dad while he was in charge of her life and finances from 2008 to 2021. She painfully recalled:

“If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father. He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it.”

Awful!!

All of this negativity soon sapped all the joy away from performing, she noted:

“Feeling like you’re never good enough is a soul-crushing state of being for a child. He’d drummed that message into me as a girl, and even after I’d accomplished so much, he was continuing to do that to me.”

Oof.

So terrible! And for this kind of harmful commentary to be coming from her own father?? It’s seriously messed up!

FWIW, Jamie has previously maintained he was acting in her best interest as her conservator, but we have a feeling there are going to be a lot more stories like this in the book. So, so sad.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)…

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN/Michael Wright]