Sam Asghari Is 'Very Proud' Of Britney Spears' Forthcoming Memoir And 'Can't Wait' To Read It?!

Sam Asghari is eagerly awaiting the release of estranged wife Britney Spears‘ forthcoming memoir!

Of course, The Woman In Me will be out in bookstores everywhere in less than two weeks’ time. And even though Sam and the Toxic singer have split up, it sounds like he’s all about that book push!

On Thursday, TMZ tracked Sam down as he was walking around in Beverly Hills. There, they asked him about the Baby One More Time crooner’s memoir, to which he responded:

“I already read it, and I’m very proud of her. She put a lot of work to it, and it was very hard. I’m definitely excited, and I’m very proud of her. I can’t wait to read it. I’ll be the first one in line to buy it.”

So, wait… he has “already read it,” but also “can’t wait to read it”?! Huh?? Maybe he just meant, like, he can’t wait to read it for real in the actual binding of the published book once it’s available for purchase. Ya know?! But regardless, it’s quite a comment! Sounds like there’s no bad blood between the two exes — er, at least not as far as this book release is concerned!

The paparazzi photog also asked Sam whether he was dating right now, to which the hunky actor replied:

“No, I’m focused on work right now. That’s what I’m doing. I’m putting a lot of work in stunt training and a lot of acting.”

You can see the full exchange (below):

But wait! There’s more!

Sam isn’t the only one who’s prepping for Brit’s book release. Her father Jamie Spears is also anticipating the memoir’s reveal in stores — but for a very different reason. Per TMZ, a Spears family-adjacent source says Jamie will NOT be reading the book. In fact, he’s not even worried about what his daughter may have to say about him in it!

Per the outlet on Friday morning, Jamie expects it to be bad, but he supposedly doesn’t much care because “she’s already trashed him both in court and on social media.” So, it sounds like he’s not counting on the book being much different — and won’t bother reading it to find out whether his assumption is right or not.

Furthermore, that source points out that Jamie’s ex-wife Lynne Spears and his other daughter Jamie Lynn Spears have both already released memoirs, too. They covered Jamie’s absences when the girls were growing up, his struggles with alcohol, and so much more. So, the insider claims, Jamie isn’t worried about any more revelations coming out after what’s already been pushed forth.

Thus, there’s the verdict if you’re keeping score at home: Sam will buy a copy and Jamie won’t. Thoughts??

[Image via WENN/Sam Asghari/Instagram]