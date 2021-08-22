Britney Spears’ Dogs Returned After Housekeeper Took Them Away In Fear For Their Health

Britney Spears’ dogs have been returned.

In case you missed it, the 39-year-old pop sensation’s pets were taken from her home about two weeks ago when a housekeeper became concerned about the animals’ well-being. On Saturday morning, TMZ revealed that “sources with direct knowledge” said the two puppies were super sick and dehydrated, with one allegedly close to death.

Both animals apparently require a special diet, and one of them has a serious digestive issue — so the employee became worried when she noticed the doggos were only being fed table scraps. She eventually decided to take them to the veterinarian. Upon examination, the vet was extremely surprised by their poor condition, so Spears’ dog sitter decided to keep the pooches instead of bringing them home afterward.

When the momma of two realized her dogs were missing, she initially believed Jamie Spears had something to do with their sudden disappearance and accused her housekeeper of showing her father pictures of the ill pups. FYI, the 69-year-old employed and paid the worker, so they totally could have been talking to each other at some point.

Here is where the details get a little fuzzy. The star later confronted the housekeeper, allegedly knocking her phone out of her hand during an argument about the situation. It is unclear what exactly occurred during the fight, but the woman claimed Britney struck her in the arm at the time. Meanwhile, Britney reportedly had only hit the phone.

This heated discussion then led the employee to file a report with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident against the performer. Of course, her team denied the accusations, sharing there was “no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

Now, the sitter who looked after the dogs has brought them back to the pop star. On Sunday, a source told People that Britney had “reunited with her dogs before the weekend” and was so “thrilled” about it. They added:

“Her dogs are a sensitive breed that often has health issues. She has gotten clear instructions about how to care for the dogs now.”

The insider also noted that the “housekeeper no longer works for her.” Another person close to the Crossroads actress also confirmed the news to the publication, saying:

“The dogs are back, and they have more help now.”

As of right now, it seems that the DA are still investigating the details of the incident before sending a file to the DA for a possible misdemeanor battery charge. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

