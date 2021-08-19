Britney Spears' Housekeeper Is Claiming Abuse, Police Investigating!

Things aren’t great at home for Britney Spears — at least not according to her housekeeper!

TMZ reports the pop princess is under investigation for an alleged battery on one of her longtime housekeepers that was said to have taken place during a heated argument over the superstar’s dogs. Uh oh!

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the incident Monday at Britney’s house. The housekeeper apparently told police she had taken one of the Toxic singer’s pups to the vet, and that there had been issues with the canine’s treatment.

The housekeeper claims when she got back from the vet, Britney confronted her, and they argued about the dog’s wellness. The argument got so heated, the housekeeper alleges, that Britney slapped her phone out of her hands.

Related: Britney’s Ex Jason Trawick Responds To Secret Marriage Theory!

Although the housekeeper initially called police to Brit’s house, she allegedly ended up going into the station to file a report. Sources told the outlet that officers tried to get in touch with the Grammy winner, but she wouldn’t speak with them. That’s not exactly shady behavior on Brit’s part though: the outlet notes that most lawyers would advise a client not to have a discussion with cops in that situation.

Interestingly, a source connected to the mother of two denies that any physical altercation took place, and claims cops assured the Louisiana native’s camp the case would go nowhere. Still, the department is still investigating: law enforcement will submit the report to the District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to file a misdemeanor battery charge against the performer.

This is the second police incident involving the hitmaker this summer. According to Radar, cops came to the pop star’s home just hours before her conservatorship hearing in June over a “civil issue.”

Related: Britney FINALLY Explains Those Topless Photos On Instagram!

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told the outlet that Brit came to their office, but was only there for a “brief period” before begging officers to meet her at her house. She reportedly gave officers information about a “civil issue,” but no report was taken. The next day she took the stand virtually and gave an explosive testimony against her father, Jamie Spears, pleading to the court to remove him as her sole conservator.

We’ll see if anything comes of these new accusations.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]